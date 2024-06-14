Ahead of September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship Election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Friday inaugurated its governorship campaign council with the charge that members and supporters of the party should work for the victory of the APC candidate.

The inauguration which is made up of 36 directorates was attended by the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, who were appointed as Chairman and Director General of the campaign council respectively, former deputy governors of the state, Hon. Pius Odubu, Mr Lucky Imasuen, Gen Charles Airiavhere,

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd), Hon. Martins Osakue, Barr. Nosa Adams, Sen. Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, former APC chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd), Hon. Osaro Obazee, Lawrence Okah, Frank Ilaboya.

Others were former speaker of the state house of Assembly, Hon. Justin Okonebo, Hon. Gani Audu, Hon. Chris Okaebe, former APC chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd), Hon. Osaro Obazee, Mr. Lawrence Okah, Edo State APC Secretary and Hon. Frank Ilaboya.

Inaugurating the members of the campaign council, Sen. Oshiomhole, expressed confidence on the calibre of persons in the council

He opined that the APC is poised to dethrone the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in Edo democratically, adding that “the APC is fielding a candidate with minimum words but maximum wisdom.

He said: “We are going to win this election election democratically. We are campaigning for a peaceful change and that is what democracy is all about.

“The campaign is Operation Win Your Unit, ward, local government and senatorial district. Talk to your, nephew, the neighbour who is a member of APC, and who has a son who is in APC.

“Or who has been victimised by erosion, whose children are sitting on the floor somewhere in Edo State as we expect that they will be part of the campaign for a genuine change under the leadership of Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

‘We want to win this election democratically without violence. We are campaigning for a peaceful change of government. That is what democracy is all about,” he submitted.

Speaking also, the Director General of the campaign council, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, thanked the party for the confidence reposed on the council.

He tasked members of the campaign council to works assiduous for the victory of the APC candidates, noting that “we have a job to do as we are fighting to replace that the governor wants to impose on us”.

While appealing to aggrieved members of the party to shield their swords and work for the success of the party in the election, Sen. Urhoghide, admonished the APC candidates to shun any avoidable distraction from from friends and relatives.

Earlier in his brief address, the Edo State Chairman of the APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, expressed confidence of the composition of the campaign council.

He said that the state has never been as polarised as what it is currently, arguing that the state government has brought more hardship to the people than the way he met them.

On his party, the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, promised to bring inclusive governance to the people.

