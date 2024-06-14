In a bid to promote professionalism, the Educational Sign Language Interpreters Association of Nigeria (ESLIAN) has called on the government to establish a regulatory body that will look into the practice of sign language interpreting in the society.

The call was made at the 4th biennial conference of the ESLIAN, which was held during the week at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.

The conference with the theme ‘Expanding Access: Embracing evolving interpreting pedagogy for equitable education for the deaf’, had in attendance scholars in special education in Nigeria and beyond in attendance

Related Posts No Content Available

According to the President of the association, Oladipupo Omobosola, the country needs a body or a system that will determine whether a sign language interpreter possesses the qualification to practice or not.

He said: “Another thing we are lacking is the educational programme. For you to be a professional, you must have been trained in the formal education sector through a programme.

“You cannot become a lawyer without going to a law school, you cannot call yourself a barrister unless you are called to the bar by the Council of Legal Education and the Supreme Court.

“Personally, as President of this association, I’m saying that the system is not there to qualify some of us as a professional, yet, we are practising.

“So, if we are practising and we must operate at a global level, then, we must imbibe the principle of professionalism because that is what brings us together as an association.”

Speaking at the conference, the Chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande, called for a recognition of the sign language interpreter association.

Professor Akande, who was represented by the former chairman, Itesiwaju local government area, Honourable Olarinre Adeniji, called for an egalitarian and an all-inclusive society.

According to him, “I think the government needs to take a special interest in ESLAN because they’re key in developing the society.

“What we need is a balanced society where nobody is left disadvantaged, such that disability doesn’t deter one from attaining an educational pursuit.”

Representing the provost of the college, Dr Rauf Salami, the deputy provost, Dr Benedictus Adebiyi called for a well-inclusive society where people living with hearing impairments get access to interpreters in every institution they find themselves.

He said, “It’s very essential for the nation to have sign language interpreters everywhere. If we cannot train people in the medical and paramedical line, we will need to employ sign language interpreters in hospitals for our hearing impaired people and every other institutions, because we need sign language interpreters as they are a part of our society.

“Thankfully, in our institution, we are into inclusive education. I believe that this is an example of a place where inclusive education is being practised, wherein everyone, irrespective of disability, is being trained together in the same classroom as in Nigeria.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE