APC govs commiserate with Kwara gov over father’s death

The Progressive Governors Forum, at the weekend, sent a condolence message to the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, over the demise of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq (SAN), who died at the weekend.

Kebbi State governor and chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said Alhaji Abdulrasaq death was a great loss to Kwara State.

The PGF prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss and further prayed to God to forgive the limitations of the deceased.

The statement read in part: “We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. Amin.Rest in peace Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq!”

