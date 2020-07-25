Ondo 2020: APC S’west caucus set up reconciliation committee, to meet aggrieved aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the South West has agreed to constitute a reconciliation committee that would meet all aspirants who contested the party’s July 20 governorship primary in Ondo State.

The incumbent Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu defeated 11 other aspirants to emerge the candidate of the ruling APC for the October 10 election in the state.

In a communique released after the caucus meeting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital and presided over by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, noted that the party was determined to ensure victory at the guber poll.

The communique was signed and made available to Tribune online in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital by the zonal publicity secretary, Mr Karounwi Oladapo.

The party said, ” The Caucus paid special attention to the APC in Ondo State and felt the need for all the APC Gubernatorial Contestants to work together to secure victory for the Party in the October General election.

Consequent upon this, the Caucus agreed to the setting up of a Zonal Reconciliation Committee of eminent and respected APC Leaders in the South West Zone to meet with all the Gubernatorial Contestants and other APC Leaders in Ondo State for proper reconciliation and harmonisation of interests in the overall interest of APC, which is to retain Ondo State as APC controlled State.”

The caucus while also agreeing that the party would update its membership register in the states across the zone, members of the party who instituted cases in court against the party were advised to withdraw those suits in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari during the last National Executive Committee meeting.

