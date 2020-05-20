APC governorship aspirants to pay N22.5 million each for forms in Edo, Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says all governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo state will pay N22.5 million each as part of the requirements for contesting in the states’ governorship elections on September 19 and October 10.

In a timetable released in Abuja on Wednesday, APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, said that the party would begin the primaries with the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to the governorship aspirants.

According to Ibediro, the sale of forms to Edo governorship aspirants will begin from May 20 to June 2, while that of Ondo State will be from June 11 to July 1.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February fixed the governorship election in Edo for September 19 while that of Ondo State was fixed for October 10.

The party’s organising scribe said that the forms for each aspirant in both states had been fixed at N22.5 million.

According to him, this includes N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

“There shall be no separate charge for the deputy.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants will pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” he said.

