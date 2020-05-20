Makinde discloses company with 63 COVID-19 cases in Ibadan

Since Saturday night when the news of a company in Ibadan South West Local Government with 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 broke out, Head, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, officially named iSON Xperiences as the said company.

So far, 63 cases have been confirmed in the company, which has about 500 members of staff.

Members of staff of the company have continued to report to the Adamasingba testing centre following a directive by management of iSON that its staff should get tested before coming to the office.

Prior to the disclosure, fingers had been pointed at the said company, though the governor said it withheld the disclosure to enable the taskforce mop up the staff and do contact tracing.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. All six cases are from the same organisation, iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 143.

“The company remains shut and will be decontaminated. The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company,” Makinde said.

