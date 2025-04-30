APC chieftain urges workers to be productive

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Dr Musa Kolawole (MKO), has called on workers to remain committed to the nation’s productivity.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olawale Ebenezer, in commemoration of the Workers’ Day celebration, Dr Musa Kolawole highlighted the significance of workers in building Nigeria’s wealth, describing them as indispensable to the socio-economic development of the country.

Dr MKO, as he is fondly called, commended the leadership of Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo for their steadfast support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, noting that the reduction in prolonged industrial actions has significantly boosted the nation’s productivity.

The 2027 Oyo State House of Assembly hopeful, who applauded workers nationwide, urged them to remain committed, dedicated, hopeful, and resilient, emphasising that only through these qualities can greater wealth be created.

Dr Musa Kolawole praised the open-door policy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration towards workers, particularly the unprecedented assurance of renegotiating the minimum wage every two years. He called on governors across the country to prioritise the welfare and development of workers to ensure enduring support and increased productivity.

Meanwhile, the aspiring state lawmaker encouraged workers to unite, prioritise their health, and remain focused on achieving greater wealth and advancing the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigeria.

