Defence minister commends Tinubu for supporting Nigerian students

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his numerous interventions and continuous support for Nigerian students.

The Minister gave the commendation in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking at the formal inauguration of the 2025 National Executive Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Mr. Mati Ali, Media & Publicity Aide to the Minister.

According to the statement, the Minister, who is the grand patron of the Association, emphasised that Nigerian students remain deeply grateful for the President’s unwavering support, guidance, and commitment to shaping the future of the youth toward self-reliance and patriotism for a better Nigeria.

The statement added that the Minister also applauded the students’ resilience and acknowledged their efforts throughout the year, particularly during and after the Association’s election period.

While noting that elections often come with challenges, he stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among the students to enable the elected officials to advance the cause of Nigerian students.

The statement further explained that the Minister urged all groups that might have felt aggrieved during the election to set aside their differences, prioritize the legitimate interests of students, and rally behind the newly elected NANS leadership to help fulfill their campaign promises.

“He concluded by once again thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and reminded the students of a unifying slogan: ‘Let us remain united; united we are. Let us stand united, and the mission will be accomplished,’” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE