APC adjusts timetable, shifts convention, primaries date

FOR the second time in less than two weeks, the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has announced a shift in timetable for the conduct of its national convention, governorship and National Assembly primaries for emergence of its candidates.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Wednesday announced the shift in dates for convention and other primaries at the end of a meeting of the APC NWC.

Morka disclosed that “the special convention and presidential primary will now take place between Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30, 2022.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the party at its NEC meeting held last April announced Monday 30th June to Wednesday, June 1 for conduct of presidential convention.

Morka told newsmen that the governorship primary expected to hold across the country on Friday will now take place simultaneously with the election of House of Representatives candidates next Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The House of Assembly primary earlier shifted to this weekend has been rescheduled to hold next Friday, May 27, along with the election of candidates for the Senate seats.





Investigation revealed that the governorship and House of Assembly elections were initially scheduled for May 18 and May 20, respectively before the party national secretariat surrendered to overwhelming logistic challenge.

Morka disclosed further that “the election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives will now take place on Friday, the 27th of May 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place on Saturday the 28th of May 2022.”

The APC national publicity secretary was silent on the zoning arrangement for the slot of president, vice president and the zoned to produce president of the Senate and speaker of House of Representatives.

Morka told journalists that it was not discussed at the meeting, just as he dismissed as speculation media report that the exalted ticket of President has been zoned to the North-East with incumbent president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as preferred choice.

“There’s no such decision made by the National Working Committee.

“I am also not aware of that report of zoning to North-East,” he said.

Prodded further by newsmen to disclose when a decision would be taken on zoning, Morka said “you will get to know, if and when the party takes a position on zoning.”

The Nigerian Tribune reporter sought the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission on the implication of constant shift in dates trailing the timetable of the ruling party.

The INEC National Commissioner who craved not to be named said it was nothing to worry about as long as the political parties keep to the INEC deadline for conduct of presidential convention and other primaries.