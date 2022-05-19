Adekoya emerges winner of Atinuke Ige scholarship award

The Vale College and Vale Tutorial College, Ibadan, held the grand finale of the year 2022 edition of the Justice Atinuke Ige annual scholarship competition with Adekoya Isaq Ayobami of Alayande School of Science, Ibadan emerging the winner with 72.5 percent; Ganiyu Testimony of Wesley College, second with 72.4 percent, while Busari Olajuwon of Alayande School of Science, came third with 66.98 percent.

With the conclusion of the 2022 edition, Adekoya became the 16th beneficiary of the scheme since its inauguration, while past beneficiaries included: John Shuaibu, Maryam Adeyanju, Boluwatife Adewale, Abiola Salawu, Peace Unabor, Odunayo Ogunleye, Mercy Okunola, Toluwanimi Lazarus, Emmanuel Arthur and Tobi Ogundare.

Speaking at the event, the director and chief executive officer of the Vale College and Vale Tutorial College, Mrs Funso Adegbola, said that the scholarship award was instituted specifically for brilliant students from financially disadvantaged background in honour of her parents, late Chief Bola Ige and Justice Atinuke Ige, for their contributions to the education sector.

“I decided to give back to the society and emulate my parents who were lovers of education as well as assist those who cannot afford the financial implications of sending their wards to school.

“I am happy today because the scheme is yielding the desired result. We already have 15 beneficiaries and with today’s programme, the beneficiaries will be 16. By the grace of God, in the next 10 years, they will be around 30,’’she added.

She, however, said that more was needed to be done by all education stakeholders, most especially in the public schools in order to meet up the global standards as most students still performe, below the expected standards, adding that the girl-child education should be given a priority.

On his part, the husband of the CEO, Mr Gbenro Adegbola, commended the participants for their hard work, attesting that it was really a keen competition.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, who spoke through a director in the ministry, Mr A.O. Adeniran, had hailed the contribution of the scholarship scheme to the standard of education in the state, adding that it had consistently identified and sponsored indigent public secondary school students in the state since 2013.

He, however, urged the foundation to uphold the lofty scheme as it had complemented the efforts of the state government at ensuring a better future for the youths.