I will no longer demand money for God’s blessing — Benny Hinn

Popular televangelist Benny Hinn has made a U-turn regarding his teachings on prosperity, saying that he would no longer demand money in return for God’s blessings.

Speaking at one of his meetings recently, the Israel born preacher who is based in the United States said, “I am sad to say prosperity has gone a little crazy. And I am correcting my own theology, and you need to all know it. Because when I read the Bible now I don’t see the Bible in the same eyes I saw the Bible 20 years ago.

“I will tell you now something I think is going to shock you. I think it is an offence to the Lord to say give a thousand dollars. I think it is an offence to the Holy Spirit to put a price on the gospel. I am done with it.

“I will never again ask you to give a thousand or whatever amount because I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it. Did you hear me? I think that hurts the gospel.”

Hinn added that he no longer cared what people thought of him or whether he would still be liked for his change of doctrine.

He said, “If I hear again, break the back of debt with a thousand dollars I going to rebuke them. I think that’s buying the gospel, that’s buying the blessing. That’s grieving the Holy Spirit. That’s about all I will say. If you are not giving because you love Jesus, don’t bother giving.”

Explaining further, he said, “I don’t want to get to heaven and be rebuked. The gospel is not for sale. The blessings of God are not for sale. Miracles are not for sale. And prosperity is not for sale.”

Benny Hinn is popular for his preaching on television and books such as “Good Morning Holy Spirit” among others.