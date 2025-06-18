World News

Any US intervention will be ‘accompanied by irreplaceable damage’ — Iran’s leader

Rowland Kpakete
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and the US President, Donald Trump.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned that any US military intervention will be met with “irreplaceable damage.”

His remarks came in response to President Donald Trump’s call for unconditional surrender.

In his first public comments since Friday, Khamenei issued a statement that was read live on Iranian television by a presenter on Wednesday.

Air India crash: What we know as investigations continue

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” the statement said.

He stressed that the United States must consider the consequences of military escalation.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he added.

(DW)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article A mixed photo of OOU and bra ‘No bra, no exam’ — OOU faces backlash over new policy
Next Article A photo of Kenyan protesters My son in coma after being shot by Kenyan police — Father

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×