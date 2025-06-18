Any US intervention will be ‘accompanied by irreplaceable damage’ — Iran’s leader

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned that any US military intervention will be met with “irreplaceable damage.”

His remarks came in response to President Donald Trump’s call for unconditional surrender.

In his first public comments since Friday, Khamenei issued a statement that was read live on Iranian television by a presenter on Wednesday.

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” the statement said.

He stressed that the United States must consider the consequences of military escalation.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he added.

(DW)