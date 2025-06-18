Metro

My son in coma after being shot by Kenyan police — Father

Israel Arogbonlo
A photo of Kenyan protesters

Jonah Kariuki, the father of a 22-year-old man on Wednesday said Kenyan police shot his son at point-blank range during protests in the capital Nairobi. Still, the son is alive in intensive care.

Kariuki said his son, Boniface Kariuki, is receiving care at the government-funded Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

“He is on machine support, I have seen he has a heartbeat … I have some hope.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two suspects over murder of Rivers DPO

“He was selling masks, he is not a criminal. I have never heard him steal,’’ Kariuki said.

A Reuters journalist reported seeing the young man on the ground on Tuesday with a heavily bleeding head wound, his hand clutching a packet of face masks.

Protests broke out in Nairobi and Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, on Tuesday over the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody on June 8.

A video posted on Kenyan broadcaster Citizen Television’s X account showed two policemen repeatedly striking a man, subsequently identified as Boniface Kariuki, on the head before one of them fired at him with a long-barrelled gun as he tried to walk away.

The Kenyan police was later arrested, according to Police source.

The death of 31-year-old blogger Ojwang stoked anger over long-standing accusations of extrajudicial killings by security forces in the East African country.

Police had initially attributed his death to suicide, but apologised after an independent autopsy found that his wounds were the result of assault.

President William Ruto, too, said Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police”.

Human rights groups, the Law Society of Kenya, and the judiciary have expressed concern at the increased incidents of alleged police brutality.

(Reuters)

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and the US President, Donald Trump. Any US intervention will be ‘accompanied by irreplaceable damage’ — Iran’s leader
Next Article EU support Nigeria’s farmers, Malta’s ‘golden passport’, Trade war: EU warns of tariffs on 3bn in US goods if…,EU, Justice Ministry sign agreement to fight transnational organised crime EU, Justice Ministry sign agreement to fight transnational organised crime

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×