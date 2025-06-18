My son in coma after being shot by Kenyan police — Father

Jonah Kariuki, the father of a 22-year-old man on Wednesday said Kenyan police shot his son at point-blank range during protests in the capital Nairobi. Still, the son is alive in intensive care.

Kariuki said his son, Boniface Kariuki, is receiving care at the government-funded Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

“He is on machine support, I have seen he has a heartbeat … I have some hope.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two suspects over murder of Rivers DPO

“He was selling masks, he is not a criminal. I have never heard him steal,’’ Kariuki said.

A Reuters journalist reported seeing the young man on the ground on Tuesday with a heavily bleeding head wound, his hand clutching a packet of face masks.

Protests broke out in Nairobi and Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, on Tuesday over the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody on June 8.

A video posted on Kenyan broadcaster Citizen Television’s X account showed two policemen repeatedly striking a man, subsequently identified as Boniface Kariuki, on the head before one of them fired at him with a long-barrelled gun as he tried to walk away.

The Kenyan police was later arrested, according to Police source.

The death of 31-year-old blogger Ojwang stoked anger over long-standing accusations of extrajudicial killings by security forces in the East African country.

Police had initially attributed his death to suicide, but apologised after an independent autopsy found that his wounds were the result of assault.

President William Ruto, too, said Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police”.

Human rights groups, the Law Society of Kenya, and the judiciary have expressed concern at the increased incidents of alleged police brutality.

(Reuters)