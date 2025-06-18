‘No bra, no exam’ — OOU faces backlash over new policy

A viral video showing female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) being checked for bras before entering the examination hall has sparked widespread criticism online and on campus.

The incident has ignited outrage on social media, with many condemning the OOU supposedly new policy practice as a form of harassment and a misplacement of academic priorities.

According to a student who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, the checks are often enforced during exams.

“What happened is because we are having exams. They don’t do this every time. They will check you if you are wearing a bra. It has happened to me once, even though I felt embarrassed. That is OOU and their nonsense,” the source disclosed.

Another student (name withheld) expressed frustration over the overreach of security officials on campus.

“OOU doesn’t have respect for its students to the extent that ordinary security officers will be running after us because of slippers, shorts, and now bras. I like the fact that it has gone viral, now they will be forced to realise how stupid they have been.”

SUG reacts

In response to the uproar, the university’s Student Union Government President, Muizz Olatunji, issued a statement, saying, “OOU Student Union has engaged with the institution to explore alternative approaches to addressing indecent dressing, focusing on respectful and dignified interactions between students and staff.”

Olatunji also urged female students to dress modestly, adding, “OOU promotes a dress code policy aimed at maintaining a respectful and distraction-free environment.”

He clarified that the “No bra, no entry” stance is not a newly introduced policy but part of the institution’s long-standing code of conduct.