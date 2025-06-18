Air India crash: What we know as investigations continue

Investigations are intensifying into the crash of Air India Flight 171, which went down just seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 270 people and leaving many questions unanswered.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, was airborne for less than 40 seconds before it plunged into a densely populated neighbourhood on 12 June.

It was carrying 242 passengers and crew, along with nearly 100 tonnes of fuel.

Within moments of take-off, a mayday call was heard — the last transmission from the cockpit — before the aircraft lost altitude and burst into flames.

Experts say the crash is among the rarest in modern aviation history.

Now, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading a complex probe to determine what went wrong.

Investigators from Boeing, engine-maker GE, and agencies in the US and UK are also involved.

Preliminary findings are expected within 30 days, but experts caution that a full explanation could take much longer.

The investigation is focusing on several possibilities — engine failure, fuel contamination, flap malfunction, or a critical cockpit error.

Wreckage analysis and black box data will be key in understanding the sequence of events.

If the engines were not producing power at impact, attention will turn sharply to the cockpit.

If they were, investigators will examine the aircraft’s flight control systems and other technical components.

With over 1,100 Boeing 787s flying worldwide, the stakes are high.

Officials must determine whether this was an isolated incident or a warning sign of a broader issue.

So far, early inspections of other aircraft in Air India’s fleet have not revealed major concerns.

But until the full picture emerges, the crash remains a deeply troubling mystery for India — and the global aviation industry.

(BBC)