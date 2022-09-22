ANCOPSS calls for proactive measures to end insecurities in secondary schools

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), South East Zone, has condemned rising insecurity in the secondary schools and called for proactive measures to address the problem.

They disclosed this in a communique signed by Ezeah Livinus, Chairman, ANCOPSS, South East Zone and the Secretary, Chukwu Emmanuel and issued to journalists at the end of their Mandatory Continuing Professional Training (MCPT) programme in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to the principals, attacks on secondary education by gunmen, abduction of staff and students, kidnapping, rape, suicide, mines and explosives among others are affecting teaching and learning and therefore urged relevant stakeholders to tackle the problem.

The communique said as agents of innovation, principals should use supervisory and record management practices as well as innovative techniques for improving students’ academic performance.

“Government should provide schools with e-learning facilities and other modern equipment to facilitate the implementation of the curriculum.

“The relevant stakeholders in education should take proactive actions to address the rising insecurity in secondary schools.

“There is a need for the provision of adequate funds for the implementation of innovation strategies,” the statement read in parts.

