Prioritise welfare of elderly, Farounbi, others urge FG

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, has asked the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of the elderly and commence review of policies that would advance their health and well-being into old age.

He made the call in Ibadan during the launch of HebronLove Elder’s Home, a care centre for the aged, located at Bashorun, Ibadan.

The former ambassador said a lot of people see elderly people as a problem and find it difficult to understand them which in turn makes them live lonely lives in their old age.

While decrying the dearth of communalism, Farounbi regretted that the elderly are subjected to an increasingly unaccommodating environment.

Farounbi while commending the Hebron Love for the elders home initiative, urged the federal government to engender the establishment of more of such homes to cater for aged ones and help them to live and enjoy their old ages.

Farounbi said: “Today we don’t live together anymore, our children and people are scattered in different locations in quest of jobs, marriages and wealth.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“So you find out that most times the old people have been abandoned, not because they want to avoid them but because they have to do. So then, we need a home like people of old age can meet, interact and fellowship together, sharing views.

“There are some processes in life which one has to pass through when advancing into old age which includes loss of strength that makes movement slower, loss of appetite, loss of memory and what used to be normal when they are young becomes strenuous.

“As if this is not enough, financial burden with fixed or limited income which denied them opportunity to some demand and lack of transportation which forces them to rely on people to move from one place to another.”





“Hebron Love Elder’s Home will see to the assisted living of its elders, their dementia care, home and custodial care among other needs that concerns old people.”

On his part, the President of the centre, Mrs Elizabeth Aina-Scott, said the home was built based on God’s calling and also to see the elderly ones being taken care of, as they are always been abandoned and left to their lonely selves.

She said: “People are busy pursuing their careers nowadays, and there’s hardly a time for their parents, you leave in the morning and you don’t know when you are coming back.”

“So, we can no keep to the culture that preaches communalism. These parents are suffering at home, with nobody to cater for them. And sometimes, these parents are left alone while their children end up leaving them based on marriage and other good reasons.”

“So, therefore, the remedy to the loneliness is having a place like this where they can have the opportunity to see their mates, share experiences together and even play games together, reviving their old spirits.”

“This home will promise them a new life which contain optimal quality, enabling them to live longer.”

FG Alone Can’t Fund Education Adequately — Minister

Prioritise welfare of elderly, Farounbi, others urge FG

EDITORIAL: The Killer Floods

Prioritise welfare of elderly, Farounbi, others urge FG