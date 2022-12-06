Anchor University to hold convocation, graduates 38 First Class

Anchor University, Lagos, is set to hold its combined 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremonies for graduating students on Friday, December 9.

A total of 226 students across disciplines would be graduating out of which 38 from the two sets are graduating with First Class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Samuel Bandele, made the disclosure, on Tuesday, at a pre-convocation news conference in Lagos.

He said while 22 from a total of 102 graduating students under the 2020\2021 academic session had first class, 16 out of 122 students had the same grade under the 2021\2022 academic session and the rest are to graduate either with Second Class Higher or Lower Divisions or Third Class.

He said all the graduands had been thoroughly trained not only in academic work but also in character, entrepreneurship, fear of God and extra curriculum activities.

Bandele, former vice-chancellor of Ekiti State University(EKSU) said even though Anchor University, which is a faith-based university owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry does not discriminate against any person for admission once qualified, it required that all students of the school, as well as workers, must follow the extant laws and regulations guiding their conducts.

He said the university had zero tolerance for all forms of vices such as cultism, drug addiction, fighting, and exam malpractice, among others even as anyone found culpable of indulging in any of such acts would be sanctioned according to the law.

He said the university had created a platform and a friendly environment for every student and member of staff to excel in their chosen fields and other endeavours and also to remain worthy ambassadors for the institution.

He said the vision of the eight-year-old university is to produce graduates for the global market and conduct problem-solved research activities and meaningful community services and it would not in any way compromise standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Anchor University to hold convocation, graduates 38 First Class