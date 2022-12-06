Engineers proffer solutions to challenges facing environment

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), a sub-division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has come together to proffer solutions to challenges facing the environment.

These solutions were proffered by the environmental engineers during the 21st International Conference/ Annual General Meeting of the NIEE which was held at the Department of Geology, University of Ibadan, Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

The two-day event involved presentations by different guest speakers while it also witnessed the conferment of fellows of the NIEE on 22 Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of NIEE, Engineer Sesan Odukoya, explained that the conference is meant to discuss challenges facing the environment and the roles of environmental engineers in tackling environmental challenges.

He added that the group worried by the poor state of the environment in the country, came together to proffer solutions to the environmental challenges experienced in the country.

Odukoya, however, stated that the solutions proffered at the conference would be recommended to the government as a lasting solution to environmental challenges.

The guest speaker at the event, Professor Samson Ojoawo, stated that the annual conference is basically meant to address environmental challenges ranging from air pollution, water pollution and vector problems to promote a sustainable environment.





He said the role of environmental engineers is to profer technical solutions to environmental challenges being faced in the country and as well make the environment better in terms of good environment, good water, good sewage control, air quality, control of climate change, waste disposal, flooding and other environmental problems.

Speaking on the topic “Nigerian Environment and Health Challenges: Role of Environmental Engineers,” he said environmental problems lead to health issues adding that a clean environment assures good health.

He said: “Environment health challenges are on the increase in developing countries in this 21st century. The menace is pronounced in Nigeria due to myriads of factors, majorly the economy, and social reasons. It was observed that environmental and health issues contribute largely to the mortality rate in Nigeria.”

Ojoawo however recommended that in achieving a sustainable environment, environment engineers must cooperate with stakeholders in a bid to fight the challenges faced by the environment.

While he advised the government to involve environmental engineers in policies affecting the environment.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune shortly after the event, Chairman NIEE, Oyo state branch, and Chairman Planning Committee, Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, stated that the annual event is meant to look for practical solutions to environmental challenges such as floods.