NEMA sensitises traders, residents on fire prevention during harmattan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operations Office, has sensitised traders and residents in parts of the state on fire outbreak prevention in Niger state, following the setting in of the harmattan season.

Head, NEMA Minna Operations Office, Hajiya Zainab Sai’du, said the sensitisation was to create awareness on fire for people, especially traders to take precautionary measures in handling inflammable materials as harmattan season sets in.

Sai’du, who was represented by Dr Zainab Ndanusa, Head, Disaster and Risk Reduction Unit, NEMA Minna Operations Office, explained that fire had claimed several lives and was responsible for loss of assets and property.

“NEMA Minna Operations Office realised that the time is apt on the need to come out and sensitise the public to ensure that all mitigative measures are put in place to reduce the negative effects that come with fire disasters.

“And beyond waiting for the fire to happen, what are those things people can do to prevent fire from happening and when the fire happens, what are those steps they should take to lessen the damages,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She said the agency would continue to educate the people on measures to protect themselves from fire to prevent economy losses especially with the trend of reoccurring fire incidence in the market.

According to her, the agency was also using the avenue to educate the people further on safety tips to employ especially during dry season as fire to ensure that put off and unplug all electrical appliances and take away inflammable materials far away from heat.





Responding, the Secretary of Abdulkadir Kure Ultra Modern Market, Mallam Ishaku Abdullahi advised traders to adhere to safety measures by ensuring that they put off all electrical appliances in their shops before closing and always they have fire extinguishers in their shops in case of a fire outbreak.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of handbills to traders and residents on fire prevention measures and a demonstration of how to use fire extinguishers to quench fires by representatives of the state and federal fire services.