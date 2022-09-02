ANAN appoints Akpan as new NCA DG

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has appointed Dr Friday Effiong Akpan, FCNA as the Director General of its training arm, the Nigerian College of Accountancy (NCA) Plateau State.

According to a statement by the College Public Relations Officer, Mr Cyril Umoh,

Dr Friday E. Akpan, who is the 9th Director General, assumed office on September on Thursday 1, 2022.

The letter of appointment signed by Dr K. O. Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ANAN, stated: “We are pleased to inform you of your successful performance at the interview and to offer you a full-time appointment as the Director-General of the Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kwall, near Jos, Plateau State for the period of 2 years with effect from 1st September 2022.”

The letter of appointment further stated: “This appointment will be subject to the laws establishing Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), employees conditions of service and other conditions as the governing council may determine from time to time.”

Dr Akpan took over from Mr Jonathan Chijioke Nwagboso, FCNA, who served as Acting Director General of the College for five Months, after Dr K. O. Fasua, FCNA, had Vacated the office as a substantive Director General.

Dr F.E. Akpan can rightly be described as a homegrown Director-General as he has served the College in many capacities, the last one being the Director, Centre for Financial and Accounting Research (CEFAR).

Akpan, a fellow of ANAN and CITN, holds a PhD in Accounting and Finance and is as well a member of many professional bodies.

