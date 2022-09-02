Edo CSO protests against cultism, demands end to killings

By Hendrix Oliomogbe- Benin
Worried by the spate of renewed cult-related killings, members of Edo Civil Society (EDOSCO) took to the main streets of Benin on Friday to protest against the violence.

Lately, some neighbourhoods in the Edo State capital have been under siege by rival cult groups engaged in serial killings over the fight for turfs, women and other squabbles.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions such as “Stop the Club Blood feast”, “Stop the War of Colour”, “Stop the Confra Killings”, and “The Colour Madness Must Stop” among others, they marched through downtown Ring Road, Plymouth Road, Oba Market Road, Mission Road and other major streets.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted in the business district as the marchers who were mostly youths and numbered in their hundreds chanted songs against the evil of cultism.

Speaking with journalists after the march, the former Coordinator General of EDOSCO, Comrade Leftist Austin Enabulele said that cultism is evil and does the youths no good.

Enabulele advised cultists to renounce their membership in the different cult groups as it leads to death and destruction.

He said: “Edo State is not known for cultism. We are good people here. Edo says no to cultism. Enough of the killings. There is no need for us to start killing ourselves as we are all brothers. Those who are still members should quit. They should renounce their membership in cultism. They should come out and stop the killing.”

