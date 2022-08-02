Anambra communities protest abandonment of N3.9Bn road project by Obiano’s govt

Eight communities in Orumba South local government area of Anambra are currently protesting the abandonment of a 25 km road project abandoned by the immediate past administration of Gov Willie Obiano.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Project which was awarded at the cost of N3.9 billion was to link up Apko, Ogbunka and six other communities to Abia state but was allegedly abandoned by the Obiano administration shortly after the commencement of earth works at the site.

Consequent upon this development gully erosion menace is sweeping away homes and farm lands belonging to these towns and so far eleven buildings have been affected.

According to the spokesman of the affected communities Chief Paul Onwudiwe when spoke to reporters in Ogbunka, Orumba North Council Area of the state, on Tuesday.

“This was a project awarded by the immediate past administration of Willie Obiano and the contractors had mobilized to site and had commenced earth works when the later withdrew from site .

The road project is to link up these communities from Akpo, Aguata local government area of the state, through to neighboring Abia state at the cost of N3.9 billion and when we made enquires we were told that Obiano said that since our brother Soludo is going to be governor that he would continue with the project.

But at the moment many buildings are being washed and swept away by gully erosion caused by heavy flooding and if you go there now it has cut off small access roads to our kit and kin in other communities and more than eleven buildings are on verge of collapse due to the abandonment of the project and the drainages constructed have become death traps in those communities; he said.

Continuing Onwudiwe expressed hope that the administration of Soludo would expedite actions on the project to save the buildings in those communities from being ravaged by gully erosion.

When contacted the Press Secretary to Soludo Mr Christian Aburime said that Soludo has already declared a state of emergency on Anambra roads adding that the funds saved by his administration through fighting leakages from the Internally Generated Revenue would be used to commence massive and aggressive road construction and rehabilitation.

His Excellency is mindful of the state of our roads and we are only waiting for the rains to subside then massive and aggressive road construction would commence.

You also know that he had earlier declared a state of emergency on Anambra roads and the cutting down of cost of governance and the check mating of revenue leakages has also paid off because of the money we have saved .

We shall use the funds to take on the construction of those roads and the project you are talking about is also one of the roads that would be worked upon; he said.

