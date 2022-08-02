Kidnapped LAUTECH student yet to regain freedom, 48 hours after

Kidnapped final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Opadele Rachel Abiola is yet to regain her freedom barely 48 hours after the incident

Abiola was abducted on Saturday at Aaba community in Surulere local government area of Oyo state.

Expressing fear over her state of health, the Students Union of the Institution on Sunday called for the intervention of the government and relevant security agencies.

The union in a statement signed by its President, Aanuoluwa Adeboye decried the insecurity nationwide, especially the kidnap of innocent students.

The statement read, ‘it saddens our heart that Opadele Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886 reported to have been abducted in the early hours of July 29th, 2022 in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

“Racheal was said to be working at the hotel due to the ASUU strike that has kept all Nigerian students outside the school. What a shame on our Federal Government led by President Muhammed Buhari who has failed us.

“The Federal Government has failed us in our education system as well as our security is no more guaranteed.

‘How much longer should we continue to bow to the wanton sacrilege meted out by these marauding villains called kidnappers?

‘The Presidency has to bring forth the most effective and lasting solutions to these societal ills before the situation degenerates into an intractable phase. The time is now, and it is now or never for the Presidency to pursue the much-needed counter-kidnapping operation.

‘To Oyo State Government and Our University Management, please help us beave up the security around the University Community.

‘We can tell you that the security and safety of LAUTECH Community are in great jeopardy. Now is the time to act before it’s too late. For the past few weeks, we have been experiencing several robberies and other hideous acts.

‘Now, one of us is kidnapped. Who knows who is next? Before these evil people make a job to be kidnapping students, ACT NOW!!!

‘We can no longer walk or move freely, sleep conveniently, travel, or do anything without fear of being abducted or kidnapped, robbed, raped, or maimed within or outside our University Community.

‘This is a cry of bereavement from over 35,000 students of Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology, Ogbomoso to the Federal Government Presidency, Oyo State Government, All Security Operatives in Nigeria and Oyo State, The Obas, and the Management of LAUTECH over the abduction of Rachael by unknown gunmen known as bandits in our dear country, Nigeria, to help free and save Rachael.’





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE