Amrit Walia (entrepreneur) 

Biodata of Amrit Walia

Name: Amrit Walia

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 17th January 1980

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Field: Agriculture

Education: City University, London.

Net Worth: $500K

Biography of Amrit Walia

Amrit Walia is an entrepreneur focused on agriculture. He works in the sustainable agro-businesses & entertainment based hospitality industry in Africa and across the globe. Amrit Aalia happily married and has been blessed with a beautiful and lovely daughter.

Nationality of Amrit Walia





Amrit Walia is an Indian entrepreneur. This is because his country of origin is India. However, he has spent a lot of time in United Kingdom. This means he may qualify as a British man.

Date of Birth of Amrit Walia

Amrit Walia was born on 17th January 1980. His place of birth is not currently known, however there are clues that he may have been born in London.

Educational Background or Schools of Amrit Walia

The academic background of Amrit Walia is good. All through his life, the schools he attended are one of the bests in United Kingdom.

He went to St Paul’s School, Barnes for his high school education. He later attended City University, London for his college education.

Occupation or Career of Amrit Walia

Amrit Walia is an entrepreneur. His field of work has been in the agricultural industry. He has been at the forefront of agribusiness in Africa and some parts of Europe. His entrepreneurial passion for agriculture is huge.

The Networth of Amrit Walia

The estimated net worth of Amrit Walia is $500K dollars. This wealth evaluation of Amrit Walia is based on his agricultural investments.

Social Media Pages of Amrit Walia

You can follow amrit walia on social media via his official social media accounts like https://www.facebook.com/amrit.walia and

https://instagram.com/amritwalia