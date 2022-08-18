Thousands of visitors, 80 horses, 24 polo players, six clubs set for 7th Argungu Polo Tournament, Cultural fiesta

All is set for the seventh edition of one of the most spectacular and massively visited African Polo and cultural tourism festivals in North-West Nigeria, Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fiesta, billed to hold at the NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in Argungu, Kebbi State from September 8 to 10, 2022.

This year’s edition would be rallying leading Polo teams from popular Nigerian Polo clubs who have regularly featured in the prestigious Polo Tournament.

Over the years, the tournament organisers have consistently rallied stakeholders in the polo and tourism communities and corporate Nigeria to partner in making the event more beneficial to the host economies.

In recent years of the event, cultural entertainment groups from neighbouring West African countries have been enchanting players, residents, visitors and tourists with wonderful traditional performances, including groups from Niger Republic, Benin Republic and, of course, the host destination, the ancient kingdom of Argungu, now referred to as Argungu Emirate.

The Organising Committee has unveiled trophy categories to be won by Polo clubs in the tournament to include Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Emir of Kano’s Cup, King Appolos Chu’s Cup, Lai Mohammed’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup, among other laurels.

In all, the event organisers indicated that six polo teams would take part in the tournament in Argungu. The teams listed include NSK Farms Team, H. Hago Team, Ayatun Team, JRB Solar Team, NIHOTOUR Team and Osolo Team.

The patron of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and the Director-General, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), promised that activities lined-up for this year’s event would be mind-blowing compared to previous editions.

He stated that not less than 24 polo players, some of whom are the best in Nigeria and over 80 polo horses would be involved in the tournament for three consecutive days, in the pristine town of Argungu.

Kangiwa assured that this year’s tournament would be hosting more emissaries, international dignitaries and foreign governments’ officials in attendance, adding that cultural entertainment groups from West African countries have confirmed their participation and are currently making arrangements to showcase their best.

Some of the traditional displays at the event would be culinary arts, traditional wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, mini-Durbar, folk songs and dance, bull fighting, and many other uncommon traditional spectacles.

The 2022 Organising Committee emphasised that their objective is to sustainably improve the economic multiplier-effects of the event to Kebbi State residents and tourist host communities.

Argungu is nationally renowned as an agricultural produce export town with comparative advantage in rice farming, fishing and allied industries.

Kangiwa extolled the pioneering roles and fatherly support provided by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, who is also the Grand Patron of the Polo Tournament.

The 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete is powered by Argungu Emirate Council, the government of Kebbi State and Fan Milk, among other corporate organisations.