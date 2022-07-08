Amosun’s loyalist, Akinlade, defects to PDP

The former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State.

Akinlade is equally picking the deputy governorship slot to run with the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Akinlade blamed the national leadership of APC for not attending to the issue of injustice raised by some members of the party as far as the party primaries were concerned.

The former governorship candidate was at the PDP state secretariat in the company of some of his loyalists and immediately went into a closed-door meeting with Adebutu and other party leaders.

The meeting, Saturday Tribune learnt, lasted about two hours, and shortly after the party’s membership card was presented to him by the State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele.

Speaking with newsmen after the presentation, the former House of Representatives member, said his decision to join PDP was a tough one.

“This decision was not an easy one to take. It might not be the most popular decision to take, but I believe it is absolutely necessary. Where we have found ourselves today in Ogun state, the maladministration in Ogun state needs that every sensible indigene of this state must be ready to make sacrifice must be ready to do whatever takes to change the course and the trajectory of government come 2023.

“In 2019, I ran for the governorship of this state under APM and my brother and this great party PDP stood by me and it reflected clearly in the result of that election.

“We will do everything we can to make sure that this party becomes victorious come 2023. We will work morning and afternoon, we will work at night, and we will work round the clock. We have done it before under 90 days, now we have seven months to do this.

“I have sat down with everybody, I have gone round, I have consulted as I said, this was not an easy decision that for the development of Ogun State, to save the state.

“Things are falling apart in the state, people are being killed, cultists have taken over the state.

“I know what my role is as the deputy governor, I will stand with you, I will stand by you and I will stand behind you. I will give you my advice where necessary, but it is your prerogative to take the advice but I will do my best to make sure that PDP claim victory,” he said.

