NPC trains 99 personnel for population head count in Osun

In preparation for the commencement of the population head count exercise in the country, the Osun State National Population Commission (NPC) said, it has trained ninety-nine personnel on how to utilize digitalized equipment for the success of the programme in the state.

The NPC commissioner in the state, Senator Mudashiru Hussein who made this known at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, revealed that the commission carried out the training programme to expose the trainees to digitalized computerised gadgets that would enhance the counting exercise When the time comes.

He explained that the newly trained personnel were well-grounded in analogue knowledge of carrying out heads count exercises in the past before now, being given intensive training on the modern digitalized one that would make the activities faster and more accurate.

While stating that, the exercise would commence on the 11th of July and would end on the 31st of the same month, the NPC commissioner expressed optimism that the programme would be successful as all necessary steps had been taken to make it a fruitful one.

Senator Mudashiru further hinted that, apart from the training, other equipment to be used is on ground and that, they would be made available for the exercise at the appropriate time.

He however sought for cooperation of the inhabitants and residents of the state to make the efforts a realistic one saying, without their cooperation, things may not go on well as planned.

The NPC boos also remarked that, is enlightenment programme had been put in place to sensitize citizens on the advantages of getting themselves fully involved in the exercise.

