Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin, Ajimobi preach tolerance, religious harmony

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin and candidate of the party for Ibadan South-West 11 constituency, Mr Idris Ajimobi have urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and religious harmony as the world marks Eid-el-Kabir.

In separate messages, they said Muslims should imbibe the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed which include humility, gratitude and charity towards one another.

They also urged Muslims to use the opportunity of this Holy occasion to pray for Nigeria to overcome her current security and economic crises.

Folarin, in his own message, said people of the state must not lose sight of the better, prosperous future that is assured for the state.

He said the sacrifice of Prophet Ibraheem should spur Muslims to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of Oyo State and Nigeria.

Similarly, Ajimobi, the Aare Akogun Muslimi, urged Nigerians to fervently pray for the prosperity of the state, and the nation and eschew acts capable of denying them the blessings of Allah.

In a message issued by his media aide, Lateef Alade, Ajimobi urged the faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as a time for renewal of our obedience and commitment to peace.





Furthermore, he implored the Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.

Ajimobi stressed that the Eid-el-Kabir festival signified an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son and let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah.