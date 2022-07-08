Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin, Ajimobi preach tolerance, religious harmony

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure
Nigeria Shasha Mayhem, Rape, sen Folain, Folarin condemns house invasion, Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin
Rape, sen Folain
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin and candidate of the party for Ibadan South-West 11 constituency, Mr Idris Ajimobi have urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and religious harmony as the world marks Eid-el-Kabir.
In separate messages, they said Muslims should imbibe the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed which include humility, gratitude and charity towards one another.
They also urged Muslims to use the opportunity of this Holy occasion to pray for Nigeria to overcome her current security and economic crises.
Folarin, in his own message, said people of the state must not lose sight of the better, prosperous future that is assured for the state.
He said the sacrifice of Prophet Ibraheem should spur Muslims to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of Oyo State and Nigeria.
Similarly, Ajimobi, the Aare Akogun Muslimi, urged Nigerians to fervently pray for the prosperity of the state, and the nation and eschew acts capable of denying them the blessings of Allah.
In a message issued by his media aide, Lateef Alade, Ajimobi urged the faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as a time for renewal of our obedience and commitment to peace.


Furthermore, he implored the Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.
 Ajimobi stressed that the Eid-el-Kabir festival signified an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son and let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports…Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin

You might also like
Latest News

Eid-el-Kabir: Practicing religious teachings will solve most evils ― Buhari

Latest News

EID-EL-KABIR: Wike assures freedom of worship in Rivers, sues for peace in Nigeria

Latest News

Eid-El Kabir: Gombe police warns against political campaigns on Eid ground

Latest News

Oyo CP promises adequate security during Eid-el-Kabir festivity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More