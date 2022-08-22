Amidst rise in airfares, we have not increased our charges ― FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has attributed the increase in airfares to the astronomical cost of aviation fuel which it said had adversely affected airline operators worldwide.

The organization however said despite the challenges that it has not increased its charges across the airports.

The organization made this known in view of the rumour that it had increased its charges.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze and made available to aviation journalists declared: “The charges being collected by FAAN are statutory, and therefore, cannot be increased without the knowledge of our esteemed passengers and other airport users.

“We are mindful of the challenges of our esteemed passengers and other airport users as a result of the increase in airfares, hence the need not do so.

“However, the Federal Government and agencies within the aviation sector have intensified efforts to ensure that the challenges facing it are resolved.”

