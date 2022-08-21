Resident doctors extend ultimatum by two weeks

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has shifted its decision on the ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government by two weeks.

In a communique at the end of the extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, co-signed by the President of NARD, Dr Godiya Ishaya, Secretary General Dr Abiodun Isma’il, and Public/Social Secretary, Dr Alfa Yusuf, stated that: “The E-NEC resolves to further extend their ultimatum by another two (2) weeks after observing the Federal Government’s effort as a show of goodwill from NARD.

“This we believe will give the Federal Government adequate time to substantiate their efforts with results which will avert industrial disharmony.”

The resident doctors had, on July 30, 2022, issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it had with the association or it would embark on an indefinite strike.

NARD’s demands include the payment of the newly-reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund; the immediate implementation and payment of the new hazard allowance and arrears among several others.

NARD had at the expiration of the ultimatum on August 14, shifted its decision till after its extraordinary NEC meeting.

The Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) of NARD further demanded that the Federal Government should urgently implement and commence payment of the 2022 MRTF in full to their members using the old template, while the shortfalls using the newly reviewed template be computed and incorporated /factored into the 2023 budget and paid in arrears to our members

The E-NEC also resolves that NARD should continue to work closely with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) towards the implementation and payment of the new hazard allowance to all affected healthcare workers by the Government.





“The E-NEC calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the terrible and deplorable conditions of our members in the affected STHIs.

“The E-NEC also decried the worsening spate of brain drain in our health care system leading to a perpetual shortage of manpower with attendant burnout. This deplorable situation has led to the shutdown of the Federal Medical Center, Owo on Friday, 19th of August 2022 as a consequence of the immense manpower shortage in the centre.

“The E-NEC observed with great concern that despite our two (2) weeks ultimatum, the conditions of our members in various State Government hospitals namely Abia, Ekiti, Imo and Ondo have remained unchanged, where members are owed 24, 13, 10, and 5 months salary arrears respectively,” the communique reads in part.

