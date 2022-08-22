Gunmen kill Kwara hotelier, abduct one

A group of gunmen have reportedly killed owner of a popular hotel in Kwara State,16 HOUR HOTEL, located in the Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the hotel on Sunday evening, shooting indiscriminately to scare neighbours before they reportedly killed the owner of the hotel, one Kayode Akinyemi ‘male’ aged 47years.

It was also gathered that the manager of the hotel, named Emmanuel Olushila Ojo ‘male’ was seriously injured and presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

Also, a friend of the owner of the hotel, one Ori ‘male’ who was with him on the day of incident was reportedly abducted.

Speaking on the incident, sources in the Alomilaya neighborhood said that the late hotel owner, who had a large farm in the area, had driven away cattle owned by the herdsmen away from his farm recently.

They described the Sunday incident as a revengeful attack on the hotel.

“Quite sadly, the owner of the hotel was killed in what Police say looked like a targeted attack. His friend was injured and is being treated in Ilorin. The body of the hotelier has been deposited at a public morgue in Ilorin. May God console the families and everyone who mourns him. Safe and quick recovery to his injured friend. Quite unfortunate,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident said that “the command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters have since been mobilised to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday and psc(+) has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act, adding that enough was enough for the criminals, as stringent security action is already emplaced to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state.”

