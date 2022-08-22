APCON changes name, now ARCON, bans use of foreign models, V.O artists

Apex regulatory body in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), has announced the successful signing into law the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Bill into law, and the consequent change of name to ARCON.

Disclosing this at a media briefing, on Monday, the Director General of the body, Dr Lekan Fadolapo, also announced the ban on the use of foreign models and Voiceover artists in the nation’s advertising space, to further enhance the inclusive growth of the sector.

He explained that the new ARCON Act, the existing APCON Act, promulgated in 1988 to enable the body effectively regulate and control the practice of advertisement in the country.

According to him, the new ARCON Act puts the regulatory body in good stead to better carry out its statutory regulatory duties, since it takes care of noticeable gaps in the former APCON Act.

One of such gaps, he added, is the control of the new media and online advertisement, which he believed was not properly taken care of in the old APCON Act.

Fadolapo however stated that though the new Act provides the council with more regulatory powers, the agency, he added, would only regulate to enhance inclusive growth.

“Stakeholders in the industry should rest assured that we are not regulating to strangulate. All we plan to achieve with these new regulatory powers is to ensure good corporate governance and inclusive growth in the sector,” he added.

Speaking on the ban of foreign models and Voice-over artists on the nation’s advertising media space, from October 1, this year, the ARCON’s boss described the decision, as in tune with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talents, and the need to take some actions aimed at growing the nation’s advertising space.

Fadolapo argued that while those running campaigns would be allowed to conclude such campaigns, even if it exceeds the October 1, 2022 deadline, he however insisted that new advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials must make use of only Nigerian models and Voice-over artists, as from that date.

“All advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and Voice-over artists.





“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms, however subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP),” he added.

