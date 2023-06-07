The National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji has said that with the country’s population of over 200 million people, it has gained the lead in data protection in Africa compared to other countries.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Media Unit at NDPB, Itunu Dosekun and made available to journalists.

Speaking during the Executive Session at the Nigeria-Netherlands Economic Consultation, the National Commissioner reiterated the major significance of the Bureau to the contribution of Nigeria’s GDP.

“The EU countries have gone ahead with Data Protection but Nigeria gain the lead in Africa with over 200 million people. We have put in place appropriate structure to create confidence and trust in whatever you are doing with us in terms of trade and commerce, because one of the objectives of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) is to increase the global competitiveness of businesses in the country.”

“We have a combined earning of N5.5bn in the sector, which is contributing to our GDP,” he said.

Dr Olatunji guaranteed that the personal data of the Dutch citizens are safe in Nigeria since appropriate safeguards have been put in place through the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation and the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau by the Federal Government.

He requested partnership in the area of peer review in implementing data protection regulations and laws between the two countries and other areas, “we are happy to work with you in the area of awareness and capacity building and spreading the gospel of data protection because it is the key, the bedrock of the global digital economy.”

The event was well attended by Delegates from the Netherlands’ Foreign Affairs, Chief Executive Officers from Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) and Organised Private Sector were present at the consultation.

