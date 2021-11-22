Air traffic controller died at Abuja, not Lagos

Contrary to an earlier report that an air traffic controller slumped and died while on duty at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, facts just emerged that he died at the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport at Abuja.

Information gathered however indicated that all efforts made by his colleagues to revive him failed as the ambulance that came almost immediately battled in futility to bring him back to life.

While waiting for official reactions from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the employer of the dead, reactions have started trailing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Commenting on his death, a colleague of the dead controller declared: “The name is Aniekan Inuk Effiong, a nice young man in his early 40’s with 3 beautiful young children… I wish to appeal to the authorities particularly his immediate constituency NAMA, the magnanimous Minister and DG NCAA to please come to the immediate aid of his young family with the hope also that he will be compensated adequately to encourage others.

“While doing all these, may I appeal that the restriction of the vehicle to the Total Radar Control (TRACON) site be reviewed immediately while stress test carried out on the surviving ones. I humbly submit and seek for prayers for God to forgive his shortcomings and accept him in his bosom.

Another industry player further declared: “I stand solidly behind your irreplaceable words 100 %. Our sadness on such an occurrence cannot be expressed differently. May his soul rest in peace. May his service to mankind, the Federal Government and the Nation be fully appreciated through the anticipated fast action of our minister of aviation.

“How many radar controllers does NAMA put on a shift duty? How many minutes or hours are routinely allowed by regulations for a controller within a duty shift to ensure they are free of stress? We are back to the 2005/2007 cycles of inadequate radar controllers that resulted in the multiple crashes of the period. I suggest that the death be investigated to avoid a reoccurrence. May his soul rest in peace.”

As of the time of filing this report, the NAMA management is yet to release an official statement as it based the reason on the need to first brief the family of the dead controller.

