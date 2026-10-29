Air Peace: 12 years after

When Air Peace commenced operations in 2014, the airline entered a highly demanding market characterised by high operating costs, foreign exchange volatility, inadequate aviation infrastructure, expensive aircraft maintenance and the persistent challenge of keeping an airline commercially viable in Nigeria.

Twelve years after its entry into Nigeria’s aviation industry, Air Peace has evolved from a modest domestic airline into one of the most prominent players in the country’s air transport sector. Its journey reflects the possibilities of indigenous enterprise, the challenges of sustained growth and the importance of private investment in developing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Before it came on board, many had different opinions about the viability of indigenous carriers. However, Air Peace has demonstrated that an indigenous airline can survive beyond the decade-long threshold that some industry observers consider difficult to cross in Nigeria’s challenging operating environment. Many airlines that previously operated in the country were unable to sustain their businesses over the long term.

With Air Peace, that jinx has been broken, as the carrier has continued its operations and expansion beyond the first decade, which many had considered a critical survival threshold. Such longevity represents a significant milestone, although its long-term success will ultimately depend on its ability to sustain growth, operational efficiency and financial stability.

Over the years, the airline has expanded its fleet, increased its domestic network and introduced services linking Nigeria with selected destinations across Africa and beyond. As of today, Air Peace operates international services from Nigeria to several African countries, including Ghana, Senegal, The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo and Cameroon. Beyond Africa, Air Peace has equally made inroads into other markets, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, India, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, among others.

Its development has strengthened the visibility of Nigerian-owned airlines in a sector where international carriers have traditionally maintained a significant presence.

For many Nigerians, Air Peace has become a familiar name in domestic air travel. Its growth has increased the scale at which a privately owned Nigerian airline can participate in passenger transportation and contribute to the development of the country’s aviation ecosystem.

Its story, therefore, deserves to be examined beyond the immediate controversies that sometimes surround airline operations. It is a story of business growth, national enterprise, employment generation and the responsibility that comes with becoming a major operator in a strategic sector of the economy.

However, 12 years after its establishment, the question is no longer simply whether Air Peace has grown. The more important question is whether its operational systems can consistently match the scale of the business it has built.

One of the principal concerns surrounding Air Peace is the recurring issue of flight delays and cancellations. These disruptions have generated passenger complaints and raised questions about schedule reliability, communication and the management of operational challenges.

These operational interdependencies can become particularly challenging when an airline operates a large number of daily flights across a wide geographical area. A delay affecting one flight can disrupt subsequent services scheduled to be operated by the same aircraft. Crew duty limitations, maintenance requirements, adverse weather and airport-related constraints can further complicate efforts to restore schedules.

Beyond its operational footprint, Air Peace’s contribution to employment generation deserves attention. The airline’s growth has created opportunities for Nigerians in different professional and technical fields, including pilots, cabin crew, aircraft engineers, operations personnel, customer-service representatives, administrative staff and other support functions.

Equally significant is the principle of inclusion in employment. The airline’s founder/Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, has been publicly associated with a philosophy of national integration that emphasises bringing Nigerians from different ethnic and regional backgrounds into a common enterprise. Such an approach deserves recognition where it is reflected in employment practices and professional opportunities across the country.

Its next milestone should not be measured solely by the number of aircraft it operates, the destinations it serves or the volume of passengers it carries. It should also be measured by the confidence passengers have in its schedules, the professionalism of its workforce, the quality of its customer service and its capacity to deliver consistently on its promises.

The real test of Air Peace’s next chapter is whether it can convert its impressive growth into sustained operational excellence. If it succeeds, the airline will not only consolidate its position as a leading indigenous carrier but also strengthen the case for Nigerian enterprise as a viable force in a challenging global industry.

Twelve years after its establishment, Air Peace has moved beyond the question of whether an indigenous airline can survive in Nigeria. The more consequential question now is how effectively it can sustain its growth, improve its operational performance and fulfil the expectations that accompany its position as one of the country’s largest airlines.