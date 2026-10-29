It’s aberration to change power sharing between North, South midway —Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has stated that it is an aberration to change power sharing between the North and South midway, while the latter is still in power, and that politicians should always strive to keep to promise and agreement.

According to him, the sharing of power between the North and South was a gentleman’s agreement that could not be broken, especially since the late former President Mohammadu Buhari completed his eight-year term uninterrupted, adding that any attempt to prevent the South from exercising its right is an injustice.

Governor Mutfwang stated at a rally to officially launch “door-to-door campaign ambassadors” and distribution of vehicles donated by the High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupoli, popularly known as Tompolo in Jos, Plateau State that there is no reason why the South should not do eight years.

“Power sharing between the North and the South cannot be altered in the middle. Everyone agrees that each should spend the appropriate number of years. Since the late President Buhari from the North spent eight years, there is no reason why the South cannot do the same. We have every reason to stick with Mr President because we must keep to our word.”

On the hardship in the country, Mutfwang urged Nigerians to exercise patience, pointing out that President Tinubu’s administration is laying a strong foundation and that a change of leadership at this time will undoubtedly undo all the progress made thus far.

The Governor urged all door-to-door ambassadors to prepare adequately for President Tinubu’s visit to the state on November 14, 2026, adding that the people of Plateau State have no choice but to reciprocate the president’s love for the state thus far.

“I’ll give the door-to-door ambassadors an assignment: each of you must bring 50 people to Zaria Road Stadium. We want to show the world that Plateau people adore President Tinubu. We have no reason other than to show love to Mr President because he showed us love in Plateau State.”

“Also, we cannot afford to let the party’s National Chairman down; he is the APC’s National Chairman from Plateau State, our son, and holds an important position. We must ensure that Plateau State gives Mr. President the highest number of votes in Northern Nigeria.”

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the APC, stated in his speech that President Tinubu has done a great deal for the state at various levels and that no administration in Plateau history has accomplished what President Tinubu has.

He stated that insecurity in the state is being addressed on all fronts and that the president recently deployed the DSS to the majority of the state’s troubled local government areas, warning that if the people betray him in the upcoming presidential election, they betray themselves, not Mr President.

He therefore assured the state that the bill on the State Police would be passed, adding that a sufficient number of State Assemblies had given their nods to the bill, stressing that it will scale through the National Assembly and, as a result, be signed by the President.

Addressing the crowd, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupoli, popularly known as Tompolo told the people of Plateau State to vote for President Tinubu and other candidates of the APC in the upcoming elections.