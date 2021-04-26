AIG sues for digitalization to avoid operational failure in OHCSF

The partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has heralded the development and handing over of twenty-six documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) manuals to the OHCSF and the Federal Civil Service by the Africa Initiative for governance for all processes carried out in the office.

The SOPs are globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions compiled by an organisation to assist its personnel to perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.

The handing over ceremony which took place, on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 in Abuja was well attended by Directors, the AIG team, SOPs champions in the OHCSF and the Press.

While speaking at the event, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed that the main objective of SOPs is to develop an effective system that complies with industry-specific regulations and standards to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors as well as unwanted work variations.

According to Dr Yemi Esan, the adoption of SOPs will ensure efficient, effective, and productive civil service, adding that for a dynamic civil service to be achieved, it was pertinent to have laid down standards of operation. She commended the departmental champions for their commitment and assiduous input that made the actualization of the SOPs a reality.

Speaking to the journalists, the chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, “The real issue is how fast we are able to get the entire Nigerian Government and not just the civil service to document its operating procedures in this way, and then going further to obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification, and finally digitalising all civil service functions and operations.”

Mr Aig-Imoukhuede further explained that the new process will enable users of government service to interact with the service through official websites instead of the current inefficient paper-based method.

The OHCSF now has Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for every single process or workflow carried out by all its 26 departments. Each business process has been risk-assessed and proper control mechanisms have been put in place to ensure full compliance with international best practices. The selected MDAs on the initial pilot phase are, Federal Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, State House, and Ministry of Transportation.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary Special Duties Office (SDO), Mrs Ibiene Roberts said the SOP manual contains a standardised process and detailed instructions that will help the staff of the Head of Service to perform tasks safely and develop an effective business system.

Similarly, in his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategies Office (SPSO), in the office of the Head of Service, Dr Emmauel Meribole affirmed that the actualisation of the SOPs is a welcome development, whose essence is to ensure uniformity. He urged all Civil Servants to make effective use of the launched SOPs for the good of the Service and as a yardstick for measuring standards in the Civil Service.

