Why I am contesting Anambra governorship election, ex-SUG President, Oko Poly

The Lawmaker representing Nnewi North constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Nonso Smart Okafor, has declared his intention to run for the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Primaries with Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and others to become the party flag bearer at the November 6th Anambra gubernatorial election and elect the next governor of the state.

He said he is contesting the election because of his long time experience in leadership positions, as a young man.

Okafor made his intention know during an interactive session with journalists at the Godwin Ezeemo Press Centre, Awka, Sunday.

According to him, “as a young man who has occupied various leadership positions in Nigeria, including; the Students Union President, Federal Polytechnic Oko (2006-2007), Anambra state, State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and now a Lawmaker, I believe, I have all it takes to govern Ndi-Anambra.

“I am part and parcel of Anambra State politics.

“I am a son of nobody, who grow up through hard work and commitment to attain the level am I today.

“I am appealing to Ndi-Anambra to support my ambition to enable me to continue the good work, Willie Obiano is doing.”

He stated further that; “This is an idea whose time has come.” Alluding to the fact that it was time for Ndi Anambra to experience a new leadership in the state with a breath of youthfulness and agility.

He reacted to insinuations that the governor has endorsed the former Central Bank Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for the APGA ticket.

“I don’t understand what people mean by body language. People should stop dropping the name of the governor just to sway people into favouring their aspiration.

“Anambra is for all of us, and the governor is our governor. Soludo is not the only one who knows the governor, I know the governor too, and I was with him just yesterday and we discussed.

“If you know our governor, you will know that he is a very plain person who can tell you his mind, even in public. I’m sure if he had endorsed anyone, he would have said it. He is not the type people will be saying body language, because he would have communicated it.”

Okafor also spoke on the alleged insinuations that he was being sponsored by some billionaires in Nnewi where he comes from to destabilise Soludo’s chances, Okafor said it was natural for him to have followers from his hometown, just as Soludo may have supporters from his Aguata communities.

“People say I’m challenging Soludo, but I say no, I’m not challenging Soludo. I’m running for the governorship position, just as Soludo is running. But if I find out that Soludo is challenging me, then I will challenge him.

“It is wrong to say I’m being sponsored to spoil Soludo’s chances. This is an era where people are yearning for young people like me as leaders, so I can say that it is Soludo who is being sponsored to destabilise my chances,” Okafor maintain.”

The Lawmaker extolled the party leadership for their exceptional leadership in managing the affairs of the party for the past 16 years.

He also acknowledged the works of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on the pace of work currently ongoing at the Anambra International Cargo and Passengers Airport and others projects across the state.

