1,302 died, 8,141 injured as FRSC records 2,690 accidents nationwide in three months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 2,690 road traffic crashes nationwide between January and March.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), On Monday, in Abuja.

Kazeem said during the period, 17,745 persons were involved in the crashes, which claimed 1,302 lives with 8,141 others sustaining various degrees of injuries, while 8,302 others were rescued.

He noted that speeding accounted for most of the accidents recorded within the period, adding that the corps was intensifying enforcement of speed limit as well as sensitisation.

“Majorly, crashes on the road occur as a result of diverse factors emanating from the behaviour of road users, the vehicles and other environmental factors.

“However, human actions such as unnecessary abuse of road traffic regulations contribute more to avoidable crashes on our roads.

“These are the reasons we are here, still working everyday to ensure lives and property are,” he said.

Kazeem said many measures had been put in place to curb these results that were not favourable.

These, he said, ranged from increased visibility, enhanced patrol operations and broadened public enlightenment strategies.

“We also engage in consultation and collaboration with stakeholders in the transportation industry,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… 1302 died 8141 injured as FRSC records 2,690 accidents nationwide in 3 months

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…1302 died 8141 injured as FRSC records 2,690 accidents nationwide in 3 months

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…