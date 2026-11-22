AN offshore drilling professional and researcher, Obinna Joshua Ochulor, has disclosed that Artificial intelligence (AI) will improve equipment reliability, maintenance planning and operational efficiency in the offshore oil and gas industry but will not replace experienced drilling engineers.

Ochulor made this known during an interview with Sunday Tribune, where he discussed AI, predictive maintenance, subsea equipment reliability and the future of offshore energy operations.

He said AI should serve as a decision-support technology that strengthens engineering judgment rather than replaces professional responsibility.

“I see artificial intelligence as a decision-support technology rather than a replacement for professional engineering responsibility,” he said.

According to him, AI-powered systems can identify unusual pressure trends and equipment performance changes, but experienced engineers must interpret such findings within the context of operating conditions, equipment limitations and safety requirements.

Ochulor, who studied at the Federal University of Technology Owerri and Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, has supervised complex drilling operations and published research on offshore maintenance logistics, AI-enhanced subsea maintenance and equipment management.

He identified equipment reliability as critical to drilling safety, operational efficiency and project expenditure, noting that unexpected failures can disrupt personnel, vessel schedules and project delivery.

“Artificial intelligence offers ways to examine operating data, identify abnormal equipment behavior, and support earlier maintenance decisions. The objective is to improve engineering judgment through reliable information,” he said.

On deploying predictive maintenance systems, he stressed the importance of clearly defined operational objectives, reliable data, calibrated sensors and accurate maintenance records.

He recommended starting with limited pilot projects to assess predictions against actual equipment performance.

“I would begin with a limited pilot, compare predictions with observed outcomes, and examine both false alarms and missed events,” he said, warning that false alarms could generate unnecessary maintenance, while missed warnings could expose operations to downtime and safety risks.

He also identified drilling parameters such as hook load, torque, rotary speed, standpipe pressure, flow and rate of penetration as useful data for engineering teams.

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On subsea maintenance, Ochulor said difficult access, expensive interventions and offshore logistics make equipment reliability particularly important.

“A technically impressive model with no feasible response plan does not solve the maintenance problem,” he said, highlighting the need to consider intervention costs, spare-part availability and safety exposure.

He further called for independent validation of AI-driven efficiency claims, arguing that researchers should examine implementation costs, false alarms and actual reductions in downtime rather than rely solely on headline accuracy figures.

“Independent validation and clear limitations make research more credible. I prefer modest findings supported by sound methods to large claims without a defensible comparison,” he said.

Ochulor also highlighted cybersecurity risks associated with connected drilling systems, recommending access controls, controlled software changes and contingency plans for connectivity disruptions.

On Nigeria’s regulatory approach, he advocated accountability in deploying AI tools in safety-critical energy operations.

“The focus should be on accountable use rather than a blanket claim that AI is either safe or unsafe,” he said.

He urged regulators and industry bodies to establish consistent standards covering system validation, human oversight, cybersecurity and incident reporting while maintaining responsibility with licensed operators and qualified engineering teams.

He maintained that the future of intelligent offshore operations would depend on combining technological innovation with experienced engineering judgment.