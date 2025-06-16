AHCN appoints Chime as BOT Chairman

RISING from its 112th Council meeting in Abuja, the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), has announced the appointment of Rev. (Surveyor) Chime Ugochukwu Obiora as the chairman of the board of Trustees of the association.

Chime succeeded the former Chairman, Arc. Gabriel Aduku, who passed away last year after a brief illness.

Chime brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight into the visionary mission of the association to drive affordable mass housing provision to all Nigerians.

Before his appointment, Chime has held numerous appointments in the built environment and served as the Chairman, Board of Director of the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation from 2003 to 2007 and Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors from 2006 to year 2000.

Born on October 1, 1961, from Enugu State, Chime is the Group Managing Director of Copen group currently the Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Land Reform in Nigeria set up by the government.

He is currently the Chairman, Board of Directors of CSTEMP GTE, Bethel Microfinance Bank Limited and serving as member, Board of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Africa International Housing Show, among others.

He was the former President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria and currently serving as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Association, member, Board of Trustees of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and that of Irede Foundation, among other numerous organisations.

The Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN) is an umbrella organisation for all federal and state housing agencies, housing research institutes, mortgage establishments, and some private property developers.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE