GIFSEP, OXFAM, others call for full implementation of Right to Food Act to combat hunger

Critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s agricultural and food sectors have called for a comprehensive implementation of the Right to Food Act, describing it as a necessary step towards ending hunger, improving nutrition, and ensuring food security in the country.

The demand was made at a high-level Stakeholders Dialogue on the Right to Food Act held in Lagos, recently.

Delivering the Keynote address at the event, organized by the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), in collaboration with OXFAM and other civil society organizations, the Executive Director of GIFSEP, Michael David, described the Right to Food Act, passed in 2023, as a landmark in Nigeria’s legislative journey.

He, however noted that its transformative potential would remain unrealized unless it is fully and effectively implemented.

“Today, we must reaffirm our commitment to turning policy into action, holding relevant authorities accountable, and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to food as a basic human right,” he said.

David applauded the Lagos State Government for its proactive agricultural initiatives, noting that the state had set a commendable example by supporting farmers and ensuring improved access to food.

He argued that food security has continued to elude Nigeria, since independence, due to the failure to enforce the Right to Food Act, which, he noted, aptly represents freedom from hunger.

Also speaking at the event, Director of the Fresh Food Hub, Lagos Ministry of Agriculture and Food System, Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, welcomed the call for full implementation of the Act.

She reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustainable food systems, and urged stakeholders and beneficiaries to help sustain ongoing efforts.

In his remarks, Country Director of OXFAM, John Makina also commended Lagos State for its agricultural development efforts, noting that despite the nation’s vast natural and human resources, millions continue to suffer from food insecurity and malnutrition.

“Food is a basic necessity of life. Yet, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), over 20 million Nigerians are severely food insecure.

“Between 2020 and 2022, more than 21% of Nigeria’s population experienced hunger, with many going entire days without food due to poverty and lack of access,” Makina stated.

He identified poverty, inequality, displacement, poor infrastructure, and climate change as some of the factors responsible for the rising level of food insecurity, in the country.

Adding a grassroots perspective, Mrs. Joy Onime, who represented The Ogbonge Women, a female-led social advocacy group, emphasized the challenges faced by small-scale women farmers.

She urged the government to improve access to financing and resources for rural and urban farmers.

“Nigeria is blessed with arable land, but the lack of adequate support is pushing many out of farming. Everyone must be encouraged to embrace agriculture if we are truly serious about feeding our population,” she said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE