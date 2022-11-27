Agunbiade urges FG to clamp down on disinformation, propaganda
"First, our current clime is filled with propaganda that is purposefully biased, misleading, or false to deter recipients from having access to accurate information. Secondly, propaganda is now widely employed to promote a political cause detrimental to democratic principles. Thirdly, lies and propaganda are harmful to their recipients because it limits their ability to make informed judgments. Roughly, propaganda spreads hatred and bigotry, and Finally, propaganda is also used to deceive people and undermine democracy.
“The government must show the needed will by meting out strong punishment for those who trade in lies, falsify photos, go on air to propagate falsehood, and confuse the electorate. He urged the government to come up with stiff penalties to end it.”