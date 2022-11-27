​Agunbiade urges FG to clamp down on disinformation, propaganda 

By Tribune Online
Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade
Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, has urged the Federal Government of Nige​​ria to clamp down on propaganda ahead of the 2023 election to promote the vibrancy of the nation’s democracy.
Agunbiade, a patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, pointed out that sharing of false and unsubstantiated allegations can derail democracy if not addressed on time.
According to him, our democratic space is so polluted with lies and misinformation that, if not urgently checked, it can derail our democracy. “Stiff penalty should be meted out to people who propagate false and unsubstantiated information. We cannot have a democracy where people have decided that in order to win, all they need to do is heap a bunch of lies, misleading and unsubstantiated information on their opponents, thereby negating the need to have an issue-based election—a case of call a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“First, our current clime is filled with propaganda that is purposefully biased, misleading, or false to deter recipients from having access to accurate information. Secondly, propaganda is now widely employed to promote a political cause detrimental to democratic principles. Thirdly, lies and propaganda are harmful to their recipients because it limits their ability to make informed judgments. Roughly, propaganda spreads hatred and bigotry, and Finally, propaganda is also used to deceive people and undermine democracy.ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“The government must show the needed will by meting out strong punishment for those who trade in lies, falsify photos, go on air to propagate falsehood, and confuse the electorate. He urged the government to come up with stiff penalties to end it.”

He stated that the “Federal Government must address the issue of propaganda to move the nation forward. A lot of false information is going on, and FG needs to address it before it gets out of hand.
 “As we are getting set for the general election, the Federal Government needs to make a policy to desist politicians from propaganda but base their information on truth.
“Enough of propaganda from our politicians and the populace. I want to implore our youths not to allow politicians to use them in any form of propaganda.


“I believe FG can come up with a policy to end this problem even as we are going into an election year, which I’m optimistic will not mislead the citizens.
“Some of our youths who always engaged in social media should not be used in spreading hate speech, fake news which I termed as propaganda.”

