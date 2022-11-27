I will be sad if I have one boyfriend —Angel

Reality TV star, Angel Agnes Smith, has explained why she could not cope with one boyfriend at a time. The TV star who never stops attracting the headlines stated that dating one boyfriend does not sit down well with her

Angel who was part of the BBNAIJA Shine Your Eye season stunned many of her during the week when she gave reasons to why she will not be happy if she has only one boyfriend.

The actress who likes drawing attention to herself by exposing her boobs vever ceases to grab media attention with her post and body.

This time around she explained she hinged her decision to have multiple boyfriends on her realisation that many single boys would be sad if they know she is with just one man.

According to her, sometimes she wants to have one boyfriend but she thinks about single men who are lonely and need a girlfriend, saying she feels sad for them.