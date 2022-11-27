My dream about 2023 presidential election —Mercy Eke

Famous reality TV star, Mercy Eke has shared her dream about the 2023 presidential election, saying she dreamt that Peter Obi emerged winner of the contest.

Eke is not the only celebrity supporting who has declared that they saw the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi emerge winner.

She said this via her verified Twitter handle on Friday, adding that her dream always came to pass.

She tweeted, “I had a dream Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass. Is (it`’s) possible guys. We can do this. PO is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”

The Big Brother Naija season four winner has been trending online since she revealed her dream as many supporters of Obi flooded her timeline with comments about their positive feeling towards 2023 eelction, which according to them may swing in the favour of the LP candidate.

Eke, Psquare, Hilda Dokubo among other celebrities have openly declared their support for the candidacy of Obi ahead of the election where he will be contesting against Atiku of Abubakar of PDP; Hola Tinubu of APC and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE