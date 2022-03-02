Again, Gana boys kill four in Benue

Barely four days bandits suspected to be gang members of late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana killed a traditional ruler and ten mourners in Benue State another four people have been killed.

It was reliably gathered that the bandits invaded the same council ward on Wednesday and unleashed terror on the villagers.

Among those killed according to locals is a tax collector.

The incident on Wednesday occurred Imande Kundi at Mbacher council ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

According to the local, “It is the same Mbacher council ward where they killed a traditional ruler and other eight people that were at a burial ceremony that the bandits attacked this afternoon and killed four people.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala local government, Alfred Atera confirmed the killing and said that the incident had been reported to the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in the town.

He said, “It is true that some bandits this afternoon between 2:30 and 3:00 pm attacked the same area where they killed mourners on Saturday and killed four people.

“One of the people they killed is a tax collector and I have reported the case to the Area Commander and the DPO Katsina-Ala.”

Efforts to get the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene were not successful as calls made to her phone rang out.

