Ngige’s kinsman rumoured to be buried alive surfaces in Anambra

A kinsman of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Mr Olisa Igbonwa who was rumoured to have been buried alive has surfaced in Anambra State.

Igbonwa, an indigene of Alor, the hometown of Dr Ngige, in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, was said to have taken a chieftaincy title as Ichie Ngene, a decision the community felt was not within his right, leading to a mock burial conducted on him by the elders of the community.

Rumours have been flying that Igbonwa was in a casket taken around the community by the elders, and buried in a forest.

But the Anambra State Police Command in a press release made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Wednesday, said Igbonwa visited the command to institute a case against the elders of his community.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in the press release said: “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video clip and online publication stating that one Chief Olisa Igbonwa was buried alive in Alor, Anambra State by the elders of Okebunoye village, Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

“The elders met and took a decision to bury and mourn Mr Igbonwa alive for taking ‘Ichie Ngene’ title by himself in the community.

“The publication is not only false but also misleading. The Command wishes to state that Olisa Igbonwa is alive and was never buried alive as alleged in the publication.”

Ikenga said Igbonwa visited the Command physically to make a formal complaint, saying that he received a chieftaincy title from HRM Igwe Alor but was threatened by one Mr Uzoma Igbonwa and others to renounce the chieftaincy title within 30days or he will face dare consequences.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring perpetrators to book. He said an investigation into the matter was still on.

