AEDC attributes power interruption to strike by electricity union

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) has attributed power interruption experienced across its franchise areas to the ongoing Industrial issues in the sector.

The management of AEDC in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said that the industrial issues were between the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“We will like to assure our valued customers that all stakeholders are working hard to ensure mutual and amicable settlement and power is restored forthwith.

The AEDC, however, thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.

The Chairman of FCT of NUEE, Mr Godfery Abah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that a notice signed by its General Secretary, Mr Joe Ajaero, had directed its members to stop work effective August 17.

Abah said that the action followed the directive by the TCN Board that all Principal Managers in acting capacity going to Assistant General Managers must appear for a promotion interview.

He said that ”this directive is in contravention of our Conditions of Service and Career Progression Paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant Stakeholders.

“Another grievance is the stigmatisation of staff from the office of the Head of Service, (HoS) of the Federation from working in other areas in the Power Sector.

“And, the refusal of the Market Operator to fund the payment of entitlement of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Ex-PHCN, Staff as agreed in December 2019 agreement after an industrial action by the union, ” he said.

(NAN)

