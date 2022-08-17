Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspects armed with a shotgun and cartridges in Warri.

The three arrested suspects include Chukwuma Owoh, 26, Ediri Ogendengbe, 32, and Alfred Kess, 38.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, he said one of the suspects, Chukwuma Owoh, had confessed that he bought the gun from one Haruna of Hausa Quarters, Warri, adding that he was on his way to Pessu in search of some Aiye confraternity cult members who attacked his younger sister.

“The suspects are currently in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“CP Ari Muhammed Ali while urging officers and men of the command to sustain the tempo also admonished them to be polite and civil to members of the public while on duty as incivility to members of the public will not be tolerated under his watch,” DSP Edafe further disclosed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Police arrest three suspected cultists in Warri

Police arrest three suspected cultists in Warri